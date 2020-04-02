Deadline for health-care scholarship applications extended

ONTARIO — The recent school closures due to social distancing orders in relation to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, have been the cause of many organizations to alter their deadlines.
The Saint Alphonsus Ontario Foundation is allowing an expanded application window for students applying to it annual Healthcare Scholarship program.
Students seeking education after high school in a healthcare-related field now have through May 1 to apply for scholarship awards.
Foundation Scholarship Chairwoman Tamara Davis says that with recent challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak, “area kids will need these scholarships now more than ever. Many more families are facing economic hardships. These funds provide hope for the future.”
This program is for students seeking careers in nursing, surgical technology, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant, physicians, physician’s assistant, phlebotomist or medical lab technician.
Applicants must live in the area served by Saint Alphonsus Ontario including Ontario, Fruitland, Payette, Nyssa, Vale, Parma, Adrian, New Plymouth, Weiser or Emmett. Students are required to commit to health-care related employment in the same areas after graduation. Also required with the application is a short essay and two letters recommending the applicant.
A total of nearly $22,000 in awards is available. Students must re-apply each year.
The application form can be emailed to students from guidance counselors at area high schools and the TVCC scholarship office.
Applications can also be obtained by emailing the foundation director at Claudia.WeathermonTester@SaintAlphonsus.org
