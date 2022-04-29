ONTARIO — On Friday, the newspaper received a tip that law enforcement had raided a home just outside of Ontario on Wednesday morning, having seen several Malheur County Sheriff’s vehicles at that location.
A check with Sheriff Brian Wolfe confirmed that his team was “assisting the DEA, who did search warrants on three or four houses in Oregon and Idaho at the same time.”
On Monday, the sheriff told the newspaper law enforcement officials had taken 200 fentanyl pills off the streets of the Ontario area a few weeks back. That case was under investigation by law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, he said.
When asked on Friday whether Wednesday’s raids were related, Wolfe said he was unable to comment on that. Instead, he pointed the newspaper to a public information officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Idaho’s office.
In relation to that illicit fentanyl situation, however, Wolfe said “local law enforcement is going to be putting the boom on enforcement here in the very near future.” He said more information would be coming on that, but noted “we’re making headway on getting bodies here and being able to get something actually done.”
David Morse, with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said he was unable to provide any information per the U.S. Department of Justice Policy not to disclose information related to ongoing investigations. He indicated that a news release may be forthcoming in a few days to address folks indicted in that case.
When asked whether he knew if a drug busts in eastern Idaho on March 4-6, which included the arrest of two from the Western Treasure Valley, were related, Morse said he did not have a way to determine that.
On Thursday, the newspaper received information about that case, which was published in the East Idaho News on March 7. It stated that two of the 16 people arrested during six separate incidents, were from the Western Treasure Valley and another man was from Caldwell. According to the article which quotes a press release from Idaho Falls Police Department, Makayla Moss, 21, of New Plymouth, was arrested for felony drug trafficking (methamphetamine), felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (fentanyl) and felony drug trafficking (marijuana). Also listed was Melissa Carey, 35, of Ontario, who was arrested for felony drug trafficking (methamphetamine).
According to Idaho Falls Police, those busts removed 1,034 fentanyl pills, 1.85 pounds of meth, 10.25 pounds of marijuana, 30ml of heroin, 18 grams of amphetamines, five firearms and $21,241 in cash off the streets of Idaho Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.