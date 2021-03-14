Daylight Savings up for discussion

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
While people are springing forward today, making Daylight Savings Time a permanent fixture across the nation is the focus of legislation that was reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. on March 9.
“The Sunshine Protection Act takes a common-sense step to provide some much-needed stability for families in Oregon and across the nation,” Wyden said in a news release. “Springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans’ health and our economy. Making Daylight Saving permanent would give folks an hour back of sunshine during the winter months when we need it most,” reads a news release from Wyden’s office released the same day.
The Sunshine Protection Act, which was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is co-sponsored by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., in addition to Wyden.
This is not the first time this topic has been discussed.
In June of 2019, Senate Bill 320, which passed the Oregon House, would have left Malheur County as the only county in Oregon still having to adjust clocks, forward or backward twice each year.
The news release from Wyden’s office states that there are “national effects” for seeking to make Daylight Savings Time permanent, some of these include lessening the risk of cardiovascular issues and seasonal depression, economic benefits as outlined by a JP Morgan Chase study, increasing agricultural economy benefits by alleviating “biannual changes in time” helping farmers schedule more effectively with their supply chain partners and by reducing “energy usage,” saying that “the energy savings are minimal, but a small savings does occur.”
As we make the switch, AAA reminds motorists to be extra careful during the early morning hours, as children are walking to school or waiting at bus stops.
