Day use boating and activities reopen in some sites on the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District

Anglers from around the region enjoy fishing on the Lower Owyhee River. Some recreational sites surrounding the river and Owyhee Reservoir are among those places that are starting to reopen in the Bureau of Land Management's Vale District.

 Photo courtesy of Bureau of Land Managment-Vale District

MALHEUR COUNTY — In an update on recreational sites reopening in the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, several sites are now open to day use activities and day use boating. Lisa Bogardus, spokeswoman for the Vale District BLM said this includes the Lower Owyhee Watchable Wildlife Site, the Leslie Gulch Boat Launch for the Owyhee Reservoir and the Castle Rock day use site are open to day use activities and day use boating. 

However, she reminds, that restroom facilities at these sites while regularly maintained are not cleaned at this time due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines established by the Oregon Health Authority.

As has been the case since some sites started to close on public lands, “dispersed recreation opportunities have been accessible all along” on the Vale District BLM.

“We are working on a plan to start reopening additional sites in Malheur County, but do not have a firm date set,” Bogardus said.

Visitors are

encouraged to follow the CDC’s recommendations of:

• Practicing social distancing;

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available;

• Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and – most importantly –

• Staying at home if you feel sick.

Tags

Load comments