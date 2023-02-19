Day of Remembrance today

May Uchiyama takes a break in the sugar beet fields in Malheur County. Temperatures frequently stay above 100 degrees for hours a day during the summer. When people first arrived in Nyssa from the Portland Assembly Center, they were taken to the local hardware store and instructed to purchase a set of work clothes, a straw hat, a hoe and a steel lunchbox with their own money. This photo was part of a traveling exhibit, Uprooted, which came to Malheur County in August of 2014.
Photo courtesy of Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA/OWI Collection [Russell Lee]
MALHEUR COUNTY — Those familiar with World War II and the events associated with it, namely the attack on Pearl Harbor, are likely familiar with the impact these events had on Japanese-American citizens in the country and locally. As a direct result of what happened at Pearl Harbor, some of the 120,000 Japanese-Americans who were ordered away from the western coasts of the United States were recruited to work in agriculture capacities in and around Malheur County and southwest Idaho.
Today is Remembrance Day, which commemorates the anniversary of Executive Order 9066, enacted by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1945, which led to the internment camps.
The Garrison’s Corner camp was a site near Nyssa that housed approximately 100 tents and had amenities such as electricity, laundry facilities and running water.
Much of the agricultural work that required labor from the workers who were in Malheur County was on the sugar beet crops as it was considered to be an essential crop for the area.
Groups of workers were allowed to visit Nyssa once per week for recreational excursions so long as they were accompanied by a farmer or a camp official.
Malheur County was home to 37 Japanese-American people, but by 1950 the county had over 1,000 residents who were of Japanese heritage.
A resource detailing the “Japanese American WWII exclusion and incarceration experience,” the Densho Encyclopedia is a free resource found online that includes “more than 650 articles” as part of an ongoing database of submissions relating to this topic. The site can be found at: https://encyclopedia.densho.org/.
According to the encyclopedia, Days of Remembrance are “annual events held in cities across the country” and happen around Feb. 19 with the first event of this kind taking place on Nov. 25, 1978.
The expression, “Day of Remembrance” (DOR) is credited to Mayumi Tsutakawa, the daughter of noted sculpture artist, George Tsutakawa. The barbed wire symbol that become the Day of Remembrance logo, also called an “ichi-ni-san” was created by Frank Fujii, Seattle artist and former instructor.
This initial event was reported on by national media outlets and started an annual movement in the country. The second DOR event was held in Portland and was facilitated by the Portland Japanese American Citizens League.
‘The Power of Words’ in Boise today
Today, the Idaho State Museum, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society, the Minidoka National Historic Site, and a collection of community partners are inviting the public to the annual Day of Remembrance Event.
Other partners involved include: Friends of Minidoka, the Boise City Department of Arts & History, the Boise Valley Japanese American Citizens League, the Boise Public Library, and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
This year’s program, “The Power of Words,” will explore the history of Japanese Incarceration, how words and silence led to this violation of civil liberties, and its continuing legacy. The program will include short films, speakers, and discussion. Tours of the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial will be offered after the program. Featured speakers include Kurt Ikeda, director of Education and Interpretation at the Minidoka National Historic Site, and Christina Bruce-Bennion, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
The event is from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. and is free to the public with registration.
