Day of Remembrance today

May Uchiyama takes a break in the sugar beet fields in Malheur County. Temperatures frequently stay above 100 degrees for hours a day during the summer. When people first arrived in Nyssa from the Portland Assembly Center, they were taken to the local hardware store and instructed to purchase a set of work clothes, a straw hat, a hoe and a steel lunchbox with their own money. This photo was part of a traveling exhibit, Uprooted, which came to Malheur County in August of 2014.

 Photo courtesy of Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA/OWI Collection [Russell Lee]

MALHEUR COUNTY — Those familiar with World War II and the events associated with it, namely the attack on Pearl Harbor, are likely familiar with the impact these events had on Japanese-American citizens in the country and locally. As a direct result of what happened at Pearl Harbor, some of the 120,000 Japanese-Americans who were ordered away from the western coasts of the United States were recruited to work in agriculture capacities in and around Malheur County and southwest Idaho.

Today is Remembrance Day, which commemorates the anniversary of Executive Order 9066, enacted by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1945, which led to the internment camps.



