ONTARIO
The City of Ontario posted a message to its Facebook page on Tuesday morning to remind Ontario residents that there are a variety of local restaurants that are featured on food delivery services such as Door Dash.
The message encouraged residents to “take a look” as to what is being offered and “support your local businesses.”
Some of the local businesses that can be found on the Door Dash website include: Mackey’s Steak House & Pub, Shanghai Restaurant, Jack Henry Coffee Roasters, Fiesta Guadalajara and Hog Rock Cafe, with new options being added.
An email from Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, received on Tuesday afternoon, gave more input as to how the city is making an effort to bolster small businesses.
“We are just trying everything we can to help get people to use our local restaurants. They are really hurting and we received a message suggesting we might advertise that, so we took the recommendation. I don’t know how much it’s being taken advantage of, but we are asking all of our customers of the city, whether they live or work here, to get delivery or carryout to help out our restaurants,” wrote Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.