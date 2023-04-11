Dads4Life Kids Camp returns this summer

A slideshow of photos from the 2018 Dads4Life Kids Camp is shown to attendees at Monday’s Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday. The camp is making its return to Snake River Correctional Institution this August, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The topic of Monday’s Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce weekly luncheon is one that may be of interest to certain readers: The return of Snake River Correctional Institution’s Dads4Life Kids Camp this coming August. The featured speaker was Correctional Counselor Shawn Green, who discussed the efforts that have been put into the camp, which allows children of incarcerated dads have time to visit with them in a safe environment.
“I’m really excited to be back here. This community has been a big support to our program,” said Green. “[An] invaluable bond between a father and child is a hyper-priority shared with the families and the Oregon DOC.”
According to Green, an estimated 59% of men incarcerated in Oregon are fathers, with 15,000 children impacted by their absence from their homes. The program’s name is short for “Doing As Dads Should 4 Life, as noted in an information leaflet obtained by the Argus during the presentation.
“More than 5 million U.S. children have had a parent in prison,” Green continued. “Reducing the stigma these children experience may alleviate some of the negative effects of the separation.This can be done by improving communication between the child and the incarcerated parent, and through visits in a more child-friendly environment.”
The Kids Camp takes place over two days and provides children the chance to spend nine hours each day with their fathers one on one, while they take part in activities in a safe space at SRCI.
The camp was first held in 2014, as inspired by Mark Nooth, a past superintendent at SRCI and presently Eastside administrator for the Department of Corrections, in conjunction with a stakeholder in the Ontario First Church of the Nazarene. This year marks the first time the camp has been held since 2019, as it was placed on hiatus the following year due to COVID-19 according to Amber Campbell, communications director for the Oregon Department of Corrections.
In an email to the Argus Monday afternoon, Campbell said that 219 dads at SRCI have participated in the program since 2014.
In order to participate in the kids camp, eligible dads must participate in a Dads4Life support group and maintain good conduct. Green said some of the parents in the Dads4Life support group were on a four-year waiting list beforehand, with 40 participants divided into two support groups which are narrowed down further for the camp.
She estimates that 12 to 15 participants will take part in the Kids Camp this year, and are presently working to prepare for that time. Noteworthy is that this is out of a population of 2,849 inmates.
“They have to have a desire to want to communicate with their children, they have to have taken or be on the list to take a parenting class through the institution … It is a highly sought after program.”
The ultimate lesson to be learned, Green said, is that even in prison a father is still a father.
“Once you have a child, they’re your child for life. If you’re incarcerated, that doesn’t give you a free pass, is what we talk about.”
As part of her presentation, Green showed attendees a slideshow from the 2018 Kids Camp. She said that more than half of the fathers involved are now home.
Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery, Sunset Bowling, Kiwi Loco, Lifeways, the Malheur County Prevention Coalition and the Ontario Recreation District are among the program’s sponsors.
Donations are being sought for Kids Camp in the forms of needed materials for Kids Camp activities and funding for transportation to and from SRCI. To donate, visit Ontario First Church of the Nazarene, 1131 Alameda Drive, Ontario.
The kids camp takes place in August. For information, phone Green at (541) 881-4825.
