Dads4Life Kids Camp returns this summer

A slideshow of photos from the 2018 Dads4Life Kids Camp is shown to attendees at Monday’s Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday. The camp is making its return to Snake River Correctional Institution this August, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO

The topic of Monday’s Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce weekly luncheon is one that may be of interest to certain readers: The return of Snake River Correctional Institution’s Dads4Life Kids Camp this coming August. The featured speaker was Correctional Counselor Shawn Green, who discussed the efforts that have been put into the camp, which allows children of incarcerated dads have time to visit with them in a safe environment.



Tags

Load comments