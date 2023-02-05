Daddy Daughter Dance doubles as fundraiser for club

NYSSA — It doesn’t really matter if you are a daddy or a daughter, as a dance named for them on Saturday is actually open to anyone who would like to come.
“In all honesty, it’s geared toward little kids,” said Aundra Dewitt, nurse for the Nyssa School District, in a recent phone interview.
Nobody will be turned away, she said, with people from neighboring schools welcome to attend, too.
Nyssa High School will host its first Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Nyssa High School.
One Daddy-Daughter ticket is $30, with extra children costing $10. Each child must have an adult accompanying them. All ages are welcome. Also, Dewitt says, if a dad is unable to attend, “another adult is welcomed and encouraged to participate.”
The dance doubles as a fundraiser for the Nyssa HOSA Chapter. HOSA - Future Health Professionals is a career technical student organization, helping students explore health careers.
The 2022-23 school year marks the first for the student club in Nyssa. Dewitt said there are currently 15 members registered and that they actually are getting ready to start a junior HOSA club, too.
“They won’t be in competition or traveling until high school, but it will get them to understand at a younger age,” she said. “And we’re hoping numbers will be larger in future years.”
Before there were local HOSA clubs, students explored health fields through Treasure Valley Tech. The program operates under the supervision of the Malheur Education Service District. It was promoted initially by Poverty to Prosperity, a local organization which set out to find ways to improve the economy of Malheur County. One of those ways is to provide job training while students are still in school and have them graduating with certificates so they are ready to get jobs.
The plan in the future for Nyssa is to get the students going on college tours, but first they are working to build funds to support that. With the club just getting going in the last semester, Dewitt said the students have only done basic training with an officer team in Idaho.
They are hoping to raise enough money to go to state competitions and if there is enough leftover, to go on to compete in the international arena, too.
During the dance, cupcakes and punch will be served. As such, the goal is to get as many tickets sold ahead of time as possible, so there are enough cupcakes for everyone. Tickets are available at the high school, the parent portal online, from HOSA students or at the door.
Another way the club is raising money during the dance is by taking pictures for a donation. The photos will not be printed, but will be posted to the student club’s page, where they can be downloaded.
