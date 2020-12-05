ONTARIO
More than a month has gone by since Ontario Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly videotaping women under their skirts at the Walmart in Ontario and charges have still not come up against the suspect.
An arraignment date was slated for Logan Gonzalez, of New Plymouth, on Dec. 1, but it was canceled.
According to a phone interview with Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe on Friday, the reason for the delay in charging Gonzalez was that his office was waiting for evidence from Ontario Police regarding the case.
Goldthorpe said he believes he has everything he needs now, which includes more than one CD with 300 videos per disc.
“I’m trying to make sure to put the right amount of victims,” he said, adding that he was about half-way through the first CD.
Although there is no way for the case to be a felony under Oregon law, Goldthorpe said Gonzalez will have his day in court.
According to a news release in November from the Ontario Police Department, officers responded to the store at about 5:35 p.m. Nov. 5. The claim was that Gonzalez was suspected of “using a cellphone to surreptitiously videotape under the skirts of women in the store.”
While investigating the incident with the store’s loss prevention officer, it was determined that Gonzalez “had used home décor items to create a latent “basket camera” that he could manipulate and record with as he pushed the camera into a position that would accommodate the recording of the intimate area of female patrons.”
Gonzalez was cited and released and is facing charges of invasion of personal privacy and disorderly conduct, neither of which are felonies.
After the arrest, police sought a search warrant for Gonzalez’ seized cellphone and said expected to identify other victims through subsequent review of the footage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.