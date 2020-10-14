VALE
Having just moved into new a new city hall, the Vale City Council approved a lease with Malheur County for use of the council chambers in the former city hall for Grand Jury sessions.
Grand juries are a function of state courts, however counties are required to provide facilities. The space was needed to provide proper social distancing when the grand jury meets, according to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe.
As they discussed moving city offices, Vale officials discussed possibilities of leasing space in the old City Hall to the county or other entities. The District Attorney’s office is the first to request a lease.
The old city hall, also houses the local food pantry.
In later discussion, the City Council agreed to look into a proposal for an RV Park at the west edge of Vale. During the discussion, issues brought up that need to be investigated include annexation of the 20 acres property at Ash Street and Graham Boulevard, and whether the property would be zoned properly to allow for a RV Park.
Another concern was how the proposed park would be accessed from Graham Boulevard. No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.