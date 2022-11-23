MALHEUR COUNTY – It is unknown how many people from Malheur County will have their criminal convictions regarding marijuana possession of 1 oz. or less before 2016 removed; However, as District Attorney David Goldthorpe said, his office has not received that list yet.
In a phone interview with the Argus Tuesday afternoon, District Attorney David Goldthorpe said his office had not yet received data from the Malheur County Courthouse on how many residents would be affected by the announcement. He noted that people living in neighboring counties or states have seen their cases processed through said courthouse, affecting local totals.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement in a news release on Nov. 21 that individuals with “prior Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana” will receive a pardon. The release estimates that approximately 47,000 people across the state will be subject to this pardon, which also means forgiveness of “more than $14,000,000 in associated fines and fees.”
Brown’s pardon will effectively “remove 47,144 convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana from individual records.” This action, according to the release, will help to eliminate issues for “thousands of people seeking employment, housing, and educational opportunities” who had previously been ineligible due to convictions.
Brown stated in her comments that these individuals need not have to be “saddled with the impacts of a conviction” for possession of marijuana as this is something that is “no longer on the books in Oregon.”
According to the release, the Oregon Judicial Department “will ensure that all court records associated with these pardoned offenses are sealed” as per law following Brown’s pardon.
Goldthorpe said that his office would not take a position on the matter, as Brown is within the scope of her powers to grant such pardons. No new charges have been pressed by his office since marijuana was legalized in Oregon in 2015.
He added that those affected already had the capability to file court documents to have their cases sealed, but this announcement means they won’t have to do so.
