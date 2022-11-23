MALHEUR COUNTY – It is unknown how many people from Malheur County will have their criminal convictions regarding marijuana possession of 1 oz. or less before 2016 removed; However, as District Attorney David Goldthorpe said, his office has not received that list yet.

In a phone interview with the Argus Tuesday afternoon, District Attorney David Goldthorpe said his office had not yet received data from the Malheur County Courthouse on how many residents would be affected by the announcement. He noted that people living in neighboring counties or states have seen their cases processed through said courthouse, affecting local totals.



