Cyclist surprised to find flood waters in Ontario

Colin McComish, of Weiser, rides through a road closure on Northwest 36th Street, south of the bridge where the Malheur River had spilled over the road on Wednesday morning. He was on his way to pick up his vehicle in Ontario when he came across the closure, and opted to go through the river rather than add another 12 miles to his trip.

ONTARIO — When he was riding his bicycle to Ontario to pick up his vehicle on Wednesday morning, Colin McComish, of Weiser got an alert on his headset about flooding in the area. But he dismissed the alert, thinking about his route and saying to himself, “Nah, I’m not going through any water.”

He said he was surprised by what he found when he reached the 36th Street Bridge northwest of Ontario city limits however. The road was closed as the Malheur River had spread out across that 36th Street and parts of Malheur Drive.



