Cyclist surprised to find flood waters in Ontario

Colin McComish, of Weiser, rides through a road closure on Northwest 36th Street, south of the bridge where the Malheur River had spilled over the road on Wednesday morning. He was on his way to pick up his vehicle in Ontario when he came across the closure, and opted to go through the river rather than add another 12 miles to his trip.
ONTARIO — When he was riding his bicycle to Ontario to pick up his vehicle on Wednesday morning, Colin McComish, of Weiser got an alert on his headset about flooding in the area. But he dismissed the alert, thinking about his route and saying to himself, “Nah, I’m not going through any water.”
He said he was surprised by what he found when he reached the 36th Street Bridge northwest of Ontario city limits however. The road was closed as the Malheur River had spread out across that 36th Street and parts of Malheur Drive.
"I wasn't expecting it," he said.
An irrigation official told McComish how he could detour around the closure by riding out near Malheur Butte. However, re-routing his trip would have added about 12 extra miles. This was something McComish said he was not prepared for.
As he finished up the last couple bites of his energy bar, he said he opted to cross the river instead. McComish didn’t ride through the water, though. Instead, he walked while pushing his road bike through the flooded road. He said the water was almost up to his knees.
It’s worth noting that officials closed the road as it is not recommended to cross roadways with floodwater. This doesn’t matter if you’re walking, swimming or driving through, as floodwater is typically fast-moving. As such, as little as 6 inches of the swift water can knock a person off their feet and a depth of 2 feet can float a car, according to National Weather Service.
McComish was one of many who made the decision to pass through the closure, and come out unscathed on the other side.
The swelling of the Malheur River brought on by a sudden increase in daily highs and overnight lows over the Easter weekend has tapered down and flood warnings have been removed for Malheur County for the foreseeable future.
The gauge in Ontario was at 15 feet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. In Vale, the gauge measured 19.2 feet at 2 p.m. Thursday flowing at about 4,000 cfs. This is back down into the minor flood stage, with the forecast predicting the river level to taper through April 20. The river on Tuesday afternoon peaked in the moderate stage at 21.56 at about 6,000 cfs, according to the data, which puts the major flood level at 23 feet.
Bully Creek Reservoir was adding to the stream flow to the Malheur River, as irrigation officials on Wednesday had to spill water at 1,600 cfs as the structure neared capacity at 99%. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the reservoir is now at 95% full. Other nearby reservoirs in the Owyhee Basin are not as full. This includes Beulah at 53% capacity, Warm Springs at 30% capacity and Owyhee at 42% capacity.
