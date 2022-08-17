Cutoff days away to apply for council seats in Ontario, Nyssa

Ontario Mayor Riley Hill addresses the Budget Committee during the final night of meetings in March of 2022. The term for the mayor and three other city councilors ends this year, with new members being chosen by voters during the General Election in November. The deadline to apply for the Ontario City Council is Friday.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Deadlines are fast approaching to file to run for multiple city councils in Malheur County. The nearest cutoffs are just days away and two more are near the end of the month for those interested in trying out for council seats in the General Election in November.
The cutoff for Jordan Valley City Council was Aug. 1.
Information follows.
Ontario City Council
The cutoff to apply to serve on the seven-member Ontario City Council is Friday. There are four four-year terms expiring this year. This includes mayor and three council seats.
Those interested in running can pick up an elections packet from City Recorder Tori Barnett, 444 S.W. Fourth St. Packets can also be mailed by contacting Barnett at (541) 889-7684.
Nyssa City Council
The cutoff to apply for the seven-member Nyssa City Council is Tuesday. There are four council seats available, which does include the mayor’s seat.
Those interested in running can pick up an elections packet from City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa. For more information, phone (541) 372-2264.
Vale City Council
Aug. 30 is when packets are due back at Vale City Hall, where several people have picked up packets, but none had been returned as of Tuesday. There are four seats opening on the six-member Vale City Council, which includes the mayor (a two-year term) and three councilors (all four-year terms).
Those interested in running can pick up an elections packet from City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N. For more information, phone (541) 473-3133.
Adrian City Council
Adrian has a five-member city council and the deadline to apply is Aug. 31.
There are three seats opening, two are four-year terms, and one is a two-year term. The mayor and council president are chosen by the new council during its first meeting in January.
As of Tuesday, only one packet had been returned to City Hall at 503 First St. That is also where packets can be picked up.
