Red Apple employee Cindy Anderson and Tomas from Grasmick Produce pose for a photo after the company left 40 boxes of food outside of Red Apple on Sept. 17 that were given away to those in need.

ONTARIO

Since its debut in Ontario six months ago, The Community Cupboard has been a busy spot for locals in need.

In fact, Lindsay Grosvenor, a certified dietician who works for Valley Family Health Care and came up with the idea for the cupboard, said Red Apple Marketplace is scrambling to keep the cupboard filled.

Since April, the cupboard has received about $2,500 in donations, which has already been used up. Grosvenor also said Red Apple is spending about $250 per week to keep it stocked.

And the need is clearly still there, Grosvenor said on Friday afternoon.

During the pandemic, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario has been helping its employees by bringing produce boxes to the facility that employees can take. On Sept. 17, the hospital had 40 boxes that remained unclaimed, so they were sent to Red Apple and gone within half an hour as patrons of the store claimed them quickly.

Grosvenor said she is worried since now it is harvest season, meaning a lot of people are working longer days.

“A lot of those vulnerable populations are not being met,” she said. “The problem still exists. We need to come together as a community.”

The cupboard debuted in Ontario on April 3, with Grosvenor coming up with the idea after seeing other projects, like blessing boxes, in the news as people need a little extra help following the spread of COVID-19.

Before moving to Valley Family, Grosvenor worked for Malheur County WIC Nutrition, where she worked with many low-income and food insecure families.

“I’m worried about that even more-so now,” Grosvenor said in April. “There are people who are typically not worried about food who are worried now. And the food banks do a good job but they can’t always meet the need.”

The cupboard was made by Wes Allison, whose wide, Dianne, worked with Grosvenor at the WIC office. Jen Wettstein, Wes Allison’s daughter, and her children painted the cupboard and the whole project took them about two days. The handprints on the right side of the cupboard are the kids’ signatures.

In order to give updates on the cupboard and other means of finding food in Ontario, Grosvenor said she has started a Ontario Community Cupboard Facebook group (facebook.com/ ontariocommunitycup

board).

Grosvenor said that money donations for the Community Cupboard can be given to the customer service station at Red Apple. Previously, there was a lock box on the side of the cupboard, which was broken into.

