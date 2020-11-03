ONTARIO
Responding to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic is something the Four Rivers Cultural Center is no stranger to.
Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director for Four Rivers Cultural Center, explained about the efforts being made by the Center to provide quarantine kits to the members of the community who have had to self-isolate or quarantine due to a positive COVID diagnosis.
“In case they’re quarantining or have gotten sick and need something,” said Navarrete in a phone interview conducted on Friday afternoon.
She said that these kits contain items, such as hand sanitizer and Clorox bleach along with instructions on how to make household cleaners to effectively combat the current pandemic situation, in additional to a pamphlet outlining how to safely quarantine during the pandemic.
Navarrete also said that some of the kits include items to help alleviate boredom.
“Some of the quarantine kits come with games or a small craft. Spend some time away from the phone or the TV. Be in the present moment,” she explained.
Navarrete said that this project stems from an Oregon Health Authority grant that the Center received earlier this year during the summer, to provide “wraparound services.” Wraparound services is a term referring to the gathering of resources that bring support to all aspects of life, for example help with utilities, food services, etc. She said that volunteers have already put together 160 kits and have distributed 60 of them as of Friday afternoon.
Navarrete said that once more grant funds are received and made available from Oregon Health Authority, more kits will be compiled together for community distribution.
