Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO — There will be ample space for people needing to cool off next week in Ontario. In addition to Origins Faith Community’s daytime cooling shelter at the New Hope Day Shelter, Four Rivers Cultural Center will open its doors during the day.

Executive Director Matt Stringer said that the Cultural Center will offer space inside for those who need it from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

There will be free water, granola bars and Wi-Fi. Also, people needing to charge phones or devices will be able to do so.

There is plenty of space in the 85,000 square foot facility, according to Stringer.

“There’s tons of room to accommodate. We try to demonstrate community support in any crisis occurring,” he said.

