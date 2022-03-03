ONTARIO — About 100 parents and their children attended a free workshop on alcohol, drug, and concealment trends at the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Wednesday evening.
The workshop was taught by instructor and 20-year police officer Jermaine Galloway also known as Tall Cop.
Galloway who now resides in Dallas, Texas worked in Idaho law enforcement for over 18 years.
His assignments included alcohol compliance and enforcement, crime scene investigation, DUI task force, officer mentoring, and being a field training officer.
According to Galloway's website, he has trained more than 650,000 people nationwide in drug/alcohol prevention and enforcement.
Galloway talked about how teens buy over-the-counter products such as cold and flu syrup/suppressants and Imodium an anti-diarrheal drug to get high.
He said that high doses of Imodium give people a high like a person who is overdosing on opioids.
Galloway described a female student who tested positive for drugs.
He said that one of the student's parents went through the student's backpack and found access packages of Imodium.
He said that kids often tell their parents that they have an upset stomach when they ask about why they have the Imodium and that the parents don’t follow up on why they have so much of it.
Galloway said that common cough syrup/suppressants contain dextromethorphan and that teens are taking up to 100,000 milograms to get high.
According to Ontario High School Resource Officer Casey Walker who was also at the event said that after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, students who were in the fourth grade started to vape [a concerted form of cannabis].
He said before this sixth graders were usually the student group that started vaping.
Galloway said the reason for this is due to what he called the “normalization of weed,” which has taken place in recent years in the form of the legalization of weed and that is causing a lowered perception of harm.
He said that vaping is now considered the most used drug in elementary schools.
Galloway said, that a vaping device can cost as low as $10 and can hold up to 6,000 hits.
He said even though it is illegal some pot shops and gas stations will sell it to minors anyway.
He said that “Sprayground” backpacks that are popular among teens have a little stash pocket, that a student can use to hide their vaping devices in and to avoid school security.
One female teen told Galloway during the question and answer session of the workshop that she has observed a rise of student-athletes vaping before sporting events.
Galloway said the reason student-athletes are vaping is that they believe that they don’t have enough energy to compete and think the high the vape is giving them will help them, but they don’t realize that the ingredients in the cannabis are harming their body.
According to Lifeways Prevention Specialist Paula Olvera in an email to the Argus on March 3, the Malheur County Prevention team from Lifeways are currently in Willowcreek doing a TMEC and Anxiety workshop.
She said the team will be in May Roberts and Nyssa Middle, and OHS to teach a TMEC workshop before the end of the school year.
So far the team has taught TMEC workshops at Adrian High School and Adrian Middle School.
The team has also taught a TMEC and mental wellness program at Vale Middle School.
Olvera said along with the Four Rivers Community High School team co-host along with the Lifeways Children’s Team a weekly group called “Stronger Together,” which addresses a variety of topics including suicide, stress, COVID-19, family issues, school, and applying for jobs.
For more information on Lifeways go to Lifeways.org
For more information on Jermaine Galloway's Tall Cop program go to https://www.tallcopsaysstop.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.