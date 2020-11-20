ONTARIO
“Sorry! We’re closed,” is what was posted to Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning.
Following the announcement that the two week pause for nine of Oregon’s counties became a two-week freeze for the entire state on Wednesday, further restrictions on social gatherings were imposed and local area organizations are responding to the order, including Four Rivers Cultural Center.
The Center will not be opening again until Dec. 2 due to the latest guidelines put in place by Gov. Brown.
“If you have any questions or concerns we can be reached on our Facebook page,” reads the message posted to the Center’s Facebook page.
