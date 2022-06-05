ONTARIO — It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on students across the land. But at least for members of the Ontario High School Class of 2022, it relented enough to allow them to spend their senior year together … in person.
Through the good times and the not-so-good, 160 students made it through and crossed the graduation stage on their home turf Wednesday. Principal Jodi Elizondo commented on their collective struggles, as she too is leaving Ontario High.
“They’re the first class back for a full year after COVID, so they’re the ones who had to break us in to a new normal. They did a great job,” said Elizondo.
In her speech to the class, Elizondo commented that this is one of her favorite classes at Ontario High.
“Everything you’ve ever accomplished, big and small, including being here tonight, was the result of taking action and not letting life just happen,” she said to the class. “Had you chosen to just see where school leads you and not make a decision to put in the work where necessary, you would not be receiving this diploma. That means you know how to do this. Be the hero in your life one day at a time … make it happen for you.”
Elizondo had not only the class valedictorians stand for recognition by family and friends in the grandstands, but also those who enlisted in the nation’s armed forces. She also acknowledged Mollie Maxwell, who earned her Associate’s Degree while she was earning her diploma.
A total of 14 students qualified to be a class valedictorian, but Julie Kerpa edged out her classmates to be lead valedictorian. In her speech, Kerpa gave her peers some “life advice:”
“Stay open-minded. And life works in mysterious ways,” said Kerpa. “We almost definitely fail at some of the things we try. Some of these failures will be small and will not impact us in a significant way. Other failures are life-altering and may ruin future plans. This may be frustrating and upsetting, but it’s OK to feel that way. In fact, take some time to feel these emotions.”
She added that employers appreciate acknowledging one’s shortcomings.
Superintendent Nicole Albisu followed up by telling the class to anticipate adding to their own life’s story.
“Although this is the end of one chapter, it is really the very beginning of another,” said Albisu. “As others urged you to do, I also urge you to go forward and work hard. Put your whole heart into pursuing your dreams, because everything you’ve ever wanted is just waiting for you to find it.”
She also reminded them that life is a gift, not a guarantee.
Following diploma presentation, the Ontario choirs sent the class away to the tune of “Have it all” by Jason Mraz. Noteworthy is that the song’s lyrics encourage taking “the road less paved” on one’s journey.
As she and her students prepared to part ways, Elizondo left them with this advice:
“Make a plan, because not making a plan is making a plan to fail.”
