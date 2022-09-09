Purchase Access

BROGAN — The Amelia Road Fire, which started Thursday afternoon reached an estimated 2,000 acres in just a matter of hours, fueled by winds. However, firefighters were able to knock down the spread by nightfall.

In an interview this morning, Al Crouch, fire mitigation specialist with Vale BLM, said crews had achieved 30% containment on Amelia Butte and “pretty much stopped the forward progress of the fire,” as of 9 p.m. Thursday.



