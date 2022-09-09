A large plume of smoke from the Amelia Road Fire north of Brogan is pushed south hours after it started on Thursday afternoon. The view from this picture is looking west toward Willowcreek which is south of Brogan. The burn scar from the Willowcreek Fire in July is visible in the foreground.
BROGAN — The Amelia Road Fire, which started Thursday afternoon reached an estimated 2,000 acres in just a matter of hours, fueled by winds. However, firefighters were able to knock down the spread by nightfall.
In an interview this morning, Al Crouch, fire mitigation specialist with Vale BLM, said crews had achieved 30% containment on Amelia Butte and “pretty much stopped the forward progress of the fire,” as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
Ground resources worked overnight to try to get around the fire. Extra engines were deployed to assist and there were multiple dozers working to establish mechanical lines around the majority of the fire, Crouch said. The Bureau of Land Management had dozers from Vale and Boise, as well as a contract dozer, and several Rural Fire Protection Agencies also had dozers.
“They were working on getting a two-blade wide line around the majority of the fire,” Crouch said.
The fire is burning 10 miles Northwest of Brogan, according to the most recent report. It is immediately north and east of Malheur Reservoir, and the south flank is along Willow Creek Road.
In its initial reports Thursday afternoon, Vale BLM reported several structures threatened. This includes a ranch compound, another residence and a cabin as well as the historical Malheur City Cemetery.
This morning, Crouch said there is no structure threat anymore; however, stated that there are still a couple that could potentially be threatened, which crews are keeping an eye on. He also stated that as far as he knows, the fire did not reach the cemetery. If it does, it could damage the historic headstones.
“Heat from the fire can cause spalling, which can crack rock for sure, depending on the intensity and duration,” Crouch said. “We’ll see what happens today with the winds. It’s definitely a concern. We’re just going to throw a lot of resources and hopefully keep it from jumping lines from the wind.”
In addition to wind, suppression efforts were hampered Thursday by very dry conditions, difficult access, rough terrain, and other staffed fires in the area.
The precipitation and higher relative humidities on Wednesday may have provided some short term temporary relief, but will do little to improve fuel conditions over the long term, according to Crouch.
The cause of the fire, which is burning on federally managed and private land, is unknown at this time. It is said to be burning in priority sage grouse habitat.
Air resources on Thursday included single-engine air tankers and large air tankers.
In addition to dozers, initial ground resources included four BLM engines, as well as multiple resources from area Rangeland Fire Protection Associations. These include Vale, Ironside, and Burnt River.
There were no injuries, accidents, and no road closures reported at the time of the most recent update.
The Malheur County Sheriff was on scene Thursday evening; however, there are said to be no reports of evacuations at this time.
“Please help firefighters and do your part to prevent the next human caused wildfire. Every fire starts with a spark. One less spark could mean one less wildfire,” reads a Thursday night update from Crouch.
Lightning-cause fires that started on Wednesday on the Vale BLM are now contained or nearly contained.
This includes the Sheep Head Fire, which is 16 miles southwest of Adrian. It is estimated at 2,300 acres and 90% contained.
The Buck Brush Fire, 6 miles north of Westfall is now fully contained and was mapped at 40 acres.
