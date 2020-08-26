Crews ‘nearly complete’ containment lines on Indian Creek Fire

JONESBORO
Major ground has been made on containing the Indian Creek Fire, which started Aug. 16 at Jonesboro, northwest of Juntura, and the weather forecast looks favorable with winds expected to push lingering storm cells out of the area.
The fire was estimated to be 48,128 acres with 40% containment, and containment “nearly complete around the Indian Creek Fire’s perimeter,” according to a news release on Wednesday morning.
“Crews are now working to reinforce them while restoring disturbed soil to a more natural appearance,” it reads.
There are 395 personnel assigned to the fire.
Investigators have determined the fire to be human-caused, and reminds members of the public that they play a valuable role in the prevention of wildfires.
“All human fires are preventable,” reads the release. “These take resources away from the protection of life and property, which can limit the resources available to respond to initial attack.”
Those who own property are urged to plan, prepare and prevent.
The best time to plan is before the weather gets hot and vegetation dries out, according to the release, and homeowners are urged to create defensible spaces to minimize risk of wildfires spreading onto their properties by “screening exterior openings to prevent airborne sparks or embers from entering.”
Some things to keep in mind include “keeping vegetation away from structures, maintaining a fuel break around all structures, and having a garden hose pre-connected to a faucet,” the release reads.
The fire started on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, which managed fire operations until Aug. 18, when it was handed over to Pacific Northwest Type 2 Incident Management Team 13. The blaze is consuming priority sage-grouse habitat on private, state and Vale BLM-managed lands in sagebrush, juniper and grassland.
Fire restrictions remain in effect across the Vale BLM, including a ban on campfires and open flames, parking or driving on dry vegetation or engaging in activities that could create a spark, such as operating equipment.
While there is extra fire traffic along Highway 20 and secondary roads, motorists are advised that there also is extra traffic at this time from hunters. With bow hunting season starting for deer and elk on Saturday, some hunters are scouting now.
Anyone who was in the area of Highway 20 at Jonesboro near milepost 203 on Aug. 16 is encouraged to contact Vale BLM Fire at (541) 473-6374 or the WeTip hotline at (800) 472-7766. WeTip calls are toll free and anonymous.
