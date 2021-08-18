Crews make 'good progress' on wildfire near southern edge of county

Vale BLM fire engines are pictured. Crews responded with four engines to a wildfire that was started by lightning on Monday afternoon near the southern edge of Malheur County. Fire crews responded with four engines and were getting assistance from the Blue Mountain Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Lightning started a wildfire on Monday night near the southern edge of Malheur County. The Twin Peaks Fire was estimated at about 450 acres and 0% contained, according to an incident report at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
However, “crews had really good progress on the fire yesterday,” said Al Crouch, fire information officer for the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District, in a phone call this morning.
According to an update this morning from Marisa Carney, fire mitigation technician, while there is no update on a percentage of containment, crews engaged in mop-up operations through the night, and have made it around the entire perimeter of the fire.
Mop-up continues today.
The fire was burning in grass and brush in the Trout Creek Sage Grouse Priority Conservation Area and the Oregon Canyon Wilderness Study Area. Additionally, it was threatening another wilderness study in Fifteenmile and grazing allotments.
Vale BLM crews responded with four engines and were getting assistance from the Blue Mountain Rangeland Fire Protection Association, according to the report, which stated there were no injuries, accidents, road closures or structures threatened.
“While we are starting to experience cooler temperatures, it is important to remember that fuels are still very dry,” wrote Carney. “Please remain diligent in the effort to prevent human caused wildfires while enjoying public lands. Fire restrictions still remain in effect for the Vale District.”
