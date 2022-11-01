VALE — Robert Frost said it best, “Good fences make good neighbors.”
When increased development and recreation on public lands brought additional traffic to Vale, an increase in accidents was inevitable, particularly in unfenced areas. Following is information from the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District about a fencing project on Lytle Boulevard.
At the request of local residents and a livestock permittee, the Vale District Bureau of Land Management initiated planning for nearly 8.5 miles of new fence along Lytle Boulevard to improve public safety in response to numerous near misses and animal-vehicle collisions causing property damage, injury and – tragically – loss of life.
About 3 miles of fence have been completed to date, and the entire project should be complete by the end of the year. The fence and associated cattle guards will control wildlife and stock movement on and across the roadway.
Many roads and highways throughout eastern Oregon cross open rangeland. And while fencing reduces the likelihood of animals on the roadway, it is not completely effective. Cattle can still get out of fenced areas at times, and many types of wildlife can jump over or scoot under fences.
Motorists should watch for movement along roadway shoulders and fence lines as well as the pavement in front of them, turn on headlights, and avoid excessive speeds, especially during periods of low visibility.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.