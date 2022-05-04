This photo taken on Tuesday shows the results of a collaborative cleanup effort conducted Saturday by officials from Malheur County and the city of Ontario at a property in the 1300 block of Alameda Drive. The property is across from Alameda Elementary School and officials have been dealing with ongoing issues there since 2019, after the owner died.
This photo taken on Tuesday shows the results of a collaborative cleanup effort conducted Saturday by officials from Malheur County and the city of Ontario at a property in the 1300 block of Alameda Drive. The property is across from Alameda Elementary School and officials have been dealing with ongoing issues there since 2019, after the owner died.
ONTARIO — While nearly 1,000 volunteers pitched in on assorted community service projects on Saturday, another one that was not on the Serve Day list was also checked off. That was the cleanup of property in the 1300 block of Alameda Drive.
While it is located in the county, it is in a residential neighborhood in Ontario and is directly across from Alameda Elementary School. Law enforcement officials have been dealing with issues there since 2019, after the owner Irvin Easom died. This includes homeless camping, criminal activity in the neighborhood such as theft, drug use and trash piling up.
Legal stumbling blocks have prevented officials from being able to do much more. However after more than two and a-half years of legal work and people stepping forward, they finally were able to move forward.
On Saturday, crews with Malheur County and the city of Ontario used heavy equipment, dumpsters and a dump truck to haul off about 60 yards of garbage, according to Undersheriff Travis Johnson.
He said the cleanup was a good community and interagency effort. Sgt. Dave Kesey had “done quite a bit of legwork,” to get it organized, Johnson said, with a lot of help from County Counsel Stephanie Williams and Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings.
Equipment provided for the project included two backhoes, one which was provided by Ontario Mayor Riley Hill; a city dump truck, which was used to haul out three loads of garbage; and a free dumpster donated by Scott Wilson of Ontario. Additionally, two abandoned vehicles and two abandoned campers were removed. He said some of the cleanup work was performed by members of the Malheur County Sheriff’s inmate work crew.
Easom’s family is now working to continue to clean up the rest, which belongs to them, and to get the property into a sellable condition. Until then, law enforcement will be working hard to ensure nobody starts camping there again.
“We’re moving in the right direction and hopefully keep going that way,” Johnson said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a troubling situation for neighbors and the school.”
This isn’t the first time officials have pitched in to clean up the property. Malheur County Sheriff’s deputies cleared away loads of trash in 2019. And in 2021, after a fire started there, Ontario firefighters removed a shed and large amounts of trash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.