Crews establish contingency lines around private property ahead of Indian Creek Fire today

VALE
Fire personnel are now actively working to suppress the fire from three directions, while establishing contingency lines around private property outside Westfall.
The fire was estimated at 26,930 acres on Thursday night, with 20% containment.
“The fire is actively pushing to the north/northeast,” Fire Operations trainee Mike Moore said.
“Yesterday we put a dozer line around the Becker Ranch and started building line along Lawrence Road using a combination of air and ground resources,” he said in a Friday news release.
An additional support camp has been established north of Harper to support crews and resources working along the northeast edge of the fire. Other crews are positioned along the south edge and western flank of the fire, which is still burning actively.
“We’re finishing up indirect lines and looking to go direct attack where it’s possible,” Moore said.
Indirect lines are built some distance away from a fire’s boundary and leading edge. With those lines in place, firefighters can now safely move in to work next to, or very close to, the main fire edge, with the objective of minimizing the overall footprint of the fire.
As of Thursday morning, a total of 30 different aircraft had made numerous water and retardant drops on the fire. Additional resources continue to arrive daily. Seven additional hand crews and 18 engines were en route Thursday.
SAFETY: Beware of increased traffic on Hwy. 20 between Burns and Vale, and along Harper-Westfall Road as resources move into position around the fire perimeter. Motorists should expect to encounter slower-moving heavy equipment and vehicles entering and leaving the roadway.
RESTRICTIONS: Fire restrictions are in effect across the Bureau of Land Management Vale District and Bureau of Reclamation-protected lands. This includes a ban on campfires and open flames, driving or parking on dry vegetation, and operating equipment or engaging in activities that could create a spark.
