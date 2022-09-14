Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Members of Ontario Fire Department have been busy fighting major fires this week, including an apartment building on top of a food market on Monday in which 15 to 30 or more people were displaced and a huge barn on Tuesday in which four horses died. Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton caught up with the newspaper this morning to provide details during a phone interview.

Police help with evacuations in apartment fire



Tags

Load comments