NEW PLYMOUTH
Two women from New Plymouth were taken to separate medical facilities following two crashes west of Emmett on Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the agency responded to the crash at about 8 a.m. on State Highway 52 at Bowman Road.
According to State Police, a 2005 Ford F150 driven by Virginia Barton, 68, of New Plymouth, was backing up on the highway to check on a disabled motorist who had slid off the roadway. Next, police say a 2014 Chevy Traverse driven by Kristi McMurry-Kraft, 53, of New Plymouth, struck the rear of the Ford F150.
While the Gem County Sheriff was responding, he parked his patrol car behind the disabled motorist. Shortly thereafter, police say a 2015 Ford Edge driven by Leon Helzer, 91, of Middleton, swerved around the Chevy Traverse and the Gem County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and struck the Ford F150 as well.
McMurry-Kraft was transported via ground ambulance to Valor Health in Emmett, and an update on her condition was not available at press time. Barton was transported via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A call to that facility this morning to check on her condition was returned by a spokesman saying Barton was not currently a patient at the hospital.
Police say everyone involved in the crashes was wearing their seatbelts. The roadway was blocked for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
