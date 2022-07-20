Crash update: Bicyclist was traveling ‘at a significant rate of speed’ and did not stop before entering roadway

Law enforcement officials are on the scene of a crash on Monday afternoon in which a commercial motor vehicle struck a bicyclist at the intersection of East Idaho Avenue and Southeast Second Street in Ontario. According to Ontario Police Department, the cyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop before crossing an intersection. The motorist was uninjured; however, the 43-year-old man traveling on an electric-assist bicycle had “significant injuries” from the collision.
ONTARIO — Speed may have been a factor in a crash on Monday afternoon in which a motor vehicle hit a bicyclist. However, it was not the vehicle, but the bicyclist who was traveling at a high rate of speed on an electric-assist bicycle, according to an email update from Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper on July 20.
Police say the bicyclist was a 42-year-old man who had “significant injuries” and was taken to a local hospital then taken by Life Flight to a regional medical center in Boise. The motorist was was driving what is described as a box-style delivery truck.
The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the intersection of East Idaho Avenue and Southeast Second Street. Police say the motorist was heading west on East Idaho and in a turn lane making a left-hand turn onto Southeast Second. At the same time, the bicyclist was heading east on the sidewalk next to the curb lane of East Idaho.
“The bicyclist was traveling at a significant rate of speed prior to the crash and did not stop prior to entering the roadway,” reads the update. “Upon entering the roadway, the bicyclist collided with the delivery truck at the south end of the intersection.”
The motorist, a 43-year-old man was uninjured.
Oregon State Police assisted Ontario Police Dept. with the incident, which remains under investigation.
