ONTARIO — A man was taken via air ambulance to a Boise hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in front of the J&J Sinclair gas station on E. Idaho Avenue.
According to Ontario Police Department, local authorities responded to a call on Friday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. of a crash with lane blockage. The operator of the motorcycle was a 37-year-old male and had to be taken via LifeFlight to a Boise hospital.
No further information on the drivers was available from Ontario Police as the investigation is ongoing.
