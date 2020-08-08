ONTARIO — A man was taken via air ambulance to a Boise hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in front of the J&J Sinclair gas station on E. Idaho Avenue.

According to Ontario Police Department, local authorities responded to a call on Friday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. of a crash with lane blockage. The operator of the motorcycle was a 37-year-old male and had to be taken via LifeFlight to a Boise hospital.

No further information on the drivers was available from Ontario Police as the investigation is ongoing.

