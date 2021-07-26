Crash on Lake Owyhee Road kills 1

This undated photo shows the tunnel on Lake Owyhee Road. A rollover crash on Friday morning just south of the tunnel killed a Weiser woman who was driving and injured her passenger.

 Argus, file

ADRIAN — A rollover crash on Lake Owyhee Road on Friday morning ejected the driver and passenger from the 1993 Chevy pickup they were traveling in, with one of them dying on scene.

According to information from Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, they received a call at about 10 a.m. Friday morning. He said the vehicle had rolled just south of the tunnel where the road takes a hard right-hand curve.

The sheriff said the driver, 24-year-old Mollie Morgan, of Weiser, died on scene, and her passenger, whose name was not released, was taken by LifeFlight to a local medical facility to be treated for "serious injuries."

The cause of the crash is still unknown, however, early evidence indicates the vehicle was "going too fast," according to the Wolfe. 

The sheriff said there was no indication of alcohol, and that Oregon State Police also responded and the agency is helping to reconstruct the crash. 

In addition to OSP, Wolfe said Nyssa Ambulance, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Adrian Quick Response Unit assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.  

Tags

Load comments