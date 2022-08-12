Purchase Access

JORDAN VALLEY — A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday near Jordan Valley killed a 27-year-old Nevada man and resulted in serious injuries for several other people.

According to a news release on Friday morning from Oregon State Police, the crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 95 near milepost 59, which is about 7 miles northeast of the junction with Highway 78. Trooper and emergency personnel responded at about 3:45 p.m.



