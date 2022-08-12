JORDAN VALLEY — A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday near Jordan Valley killed a 27-year-old Nevada man and resulted in serious injuries for several other people.
According to a news release on Friday morning from Oregon State Police, the crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 95 near milepost 59, which is about 7 miles northeast of the junction with Highway 78. Trooper and emergency personnel responded at about 3:45 p.m.
Police say Derric Williams, of Fort McDermitt, Nevada, was traveling south in a Mitsubishi SUV, when he crossed into the oncoming lane. The sports-utility vehicle hit a commercial vehicle that was in the northbound lane. That was a Peterbilt semi-truck, operated by Danell Vincent-Moore, 58, from Lincoln Park, Michigan.
First responders pronounced the SUV driver dead at the scene of the crash; the other driver was uninjured. However, police report that four passengers in the SUV, two adults and two children, “sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported via air ambulance” to Boise hospitals.
The highway was closed in both directions for about five hours while first responders cleared the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and at this time it remains unknown why Williams crossed into oncoming traffic.
State Police were assisted by Oregon Department of Transportation, Treasure Valley Paramedics, Jordan Valley Ambulance and a fire crew from the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District.
