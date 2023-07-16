Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) re-introduced the Bring Our Heroes Home Act (BOHHA), which would eliminate obstacles preventing families and caseworkers from accessing the records needed for recovering America’s prisoners of war (POWs) and missing in action (MIA).  According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 81,500 Americans--including 361 Idahoans--remain unaccounted for from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. 

“It is imperative that we continue to recognize and remember all of the sacrifices America’s servicemembers, past and present, have made in service to defending our nation and our freedom,” said Crapo.  “America’s heroes and their families deserve this reduction in bureaucratic red tape as we make a strong effort to identify and recover those who have not yet made it back home.”



