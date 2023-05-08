MALHEUR COUNTY — On Saturday, local entities will be hosting fundraisers centered around Cpl. Joseph Johnson, with one event to benefit his family and the other to benefit first responder and veteran communities.
Johnson, a Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer who was killed in the line of duty on April 15.
Back the Blue
The first fundraiser will begin at 10 a.m. in Nyssa.
The Owyhee Riding Club will be presenting a Back the Blue Playday in honor of the community hero, according to information on its website.
Those who attend, including riders, are encouraged to wear patriotic attire and pack the arena with flags.
There will be prizes for the top three riders in each age group and an award for best dressed.
Participants will pay $10 per event, with options including barrels, poles, turn ’n burn, and two-barrel cowhorse.
There is a $10 non-member arena fee.
The office will open for registration at 9 a.m. and pre-registration can be done online at https://bit.ly/3pnnJ2l.
The Owyhee Riding Club Trail Arena is at 580 Beck Road in Nyssa.
TFP aims to expand reach
Johnson used to work at TFP Therapeutic Services, where his wife Linda Johnson, is a family support and connections specialist.
For the past nine years, the nonprofit has held a fundraiser for its veteran services, with proceeds being used to support military members and their families through mental health services. Primarily, the funds are used to provide no-cost counseling through TFP for those veterans who do not have access to other streams of funding. This year, the reach will expand with funds also helping to provide those services for first responders and their families.
“We’re including first responders because of Joe,” said Lucy Banks, administrative assistant with the nonprofit.
He used to work for TFP and his wife, Linda, works there.
"In honor of the loss of our friend and co-worker, Joe Johnson, we will be adding mental health services for First Responders and their family members to our mission," Banks said.
Although the fundraiser was already in the works, the fact that it will now benefit first responders will be announced at the event.
According to a flyer, the Shindig gets started at 5:30 p.m. in the Red Barn at at Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.
It will feature line dancing lessons by Dirty Road Dancing at 6 p.m., a live auction at 7:30 p.m., life music at 8:15 p.m. and more.
There also will be food trucks, cash bar and general store.
The cost is $20 and attendees must be 18 or older.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance from TFP Therapeutic Services.
