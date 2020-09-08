OWYHEE JUNCTION
For the 46th year, the Cow Hollow Park & Recreation Association will be inviting bird hunters to the area to hunt birds and enjoy the outdoors in the remote Cow Hollow Park southwest of Nyssa.
Hunt passes are $50, which provides camping privileges at the park, but also allow access to more 5,000 acres of private land to hunt on. Hunting passes are good through March 21. Also included is a large map which shows and provides descriptions for all the hunting sits. Youth age 14 and younger hunt for free with a paid adult.
Passes are sold at Owyhee Grocery, located at the intersection of Oregon Highway 201S and Owyhee Avenue, between Nyssa and Adrian. For more information, call (541) 372-2121.
For camping reservations at Cow Hollow Park, which are recommended, call (541) 212-4031.
There are 25 RV electrical hookups in the park and onsite showers and restrooms. As well as a waste dump.
Use of the park is on a donation-basis. Proceeds from the hunt go used by the association to support maintenance of the park and recreational activities at the park.
