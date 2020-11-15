ONTARIO
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in number of positive cases, Valley Family Health Care is holding multiple COVID testing events in Vale and Ontario starting on Nov. 17.
The first testing event will be held on Nov. 17 at the Valley Family Health Care clinic in Vale.
The second testing event will be on Nov. 20 in the Ontario Bi-Mart parking lot. The third event will be on Nov. 23 in the same location.
The testing events are free of charge. According to the announcement released by email stated that “all requesting a test will be tested” and “no out-of-pocket costs for anyone.”
