COVID sends some employees home

PAYETTE
Only four days into the 2020-21 school year, officials at the Payette School District say “several” employees are absent from school as of Monday due to exposure to COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Robin Gilbert, a total of five staff members are home as of this morning, having tested positive or been informed they were likely exposed to the virus.
“None that I know traced to the school environment,” wrote Gilbert in an email on Sept. 1. “I have three others on self-quarantine due to a family member who was tested.”
Gilbert pointed out that four coaches have been in isolation, along with members of the Payette High football team as previously reported. The football team is back in school, according to Gilbert this morning.
Gilbert also noted that education workers have recently been deemed essential workers by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“This designation allows schools to require employees to return to work if it is necessary to maintain school operations and staff limitations exist, provided they remain asymptomatic and additional specific CDC precautions are taken by employer and the employee,” wrote Gilbert.
The superintendent didn’t say whether the district will do that, instead inferring it may be decided on a case-by-case basis.
“It is nice to know that we have the option to call them back if we can not cover classes effectively, and if they have a position that is naturally isolated,” she said.
On top of face mask recommendations by Southwest District Health, Gilbert said further mitigation measures this school year include spacing students apart in the lunchroom, assigned seating in classrooms, adjusted schedules and modified traffic patterns in the hallways.
“Even how lockers were assigned this year” has been affected, according to Gilbert.
Gilbert said efforts are now focused on ensuring staff and students alike are familiar with their responsibility in maintaining hygiene, and adds that operations are scaled back to ensure physical distancing.
“We do not have volunteers in the buildings. We have canceled large gatherings like assemblies or divided them into groups that can be spaced properly. Custodial staff is trained on proper cleaning techniques and their schedules are created to allow more cleaning time when students are not present.”
The District Board of Trustees voted on Aug. 27 to require students and staff to wear masks indoors while on campus. Otherwise, the District remains on the “green” level of its operation plan.
“Each classroom has hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies readily available. Hand-sanitizing stations were added throughout the facilities. Teachers have availability of sneeze guards, gloves, face shields or masks.”
Gilbert adds that the District supports Southwest District Health in its contract tracing efforts and communicates with parents as the agency recommends.
“We are cautious and respectful of privacy laws.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.