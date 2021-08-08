ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College is one of three Oregon Community Colleges which has a share of more than $5 million to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funding which was supported by U. S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats from Oregon.
“With the advent of more contagious variants of the COVOD-19 virus, colleges around the state need support to continue adapting to keep their students safe.” Wyden stated in a recent news release. “These CARES Act dollars will go a long way to help ensure that our community colleges have what they need to provide safe quality learning environments for students, virtual and in-person.
TVCC is slated to receive $642,570 and college officials are “excited” about the additional dollars, said Abby Lee, TVCC spokeswoman, in an email. The funds will mean the college will have additional dollars at the ready to deal with any anticipated needs that may arise as we continue to offer in-person classes this year. Having these resources to help offset increased costs for students and to improve technology during this next year will continue to help keep TVCC affordable and accessible, Lee said.
“We are so grateful for this funding and for the support both Sens. Wyden and Merkley continue to show for TVCC and the community college mission,” she said.
President Dana Young echoed that gratitude.
“On behalf of Treasure Valley Community College, I want to sincerely thank U.S. Senators Wyden and Merkley for their continued support of community colleges and the students we serve,” she was quoted as saying in the senators’ joint news release.
Also receiving funds were Mt. Hood Community College at $3 million and Chemeketa Community College at $1.54 million.
