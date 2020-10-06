ONTARIO
The death toll for inmates who have tested positive with COVID-19 at Snake River Correctional Institution is nearing the double digits. According to news releases received from Oregon Department of Corrections between Saturday and Monday, there was one death per day, which brings the total for the facility to eight.
An official at Oregon DOC this morning said the agency will be issuing a statement later today “addressing the uptick in deaths.”
The most recent deaths of inmates who had tested positive for COVID were a man between 65 and 75 years old who died on Monday, a man between 60 and 70 years old who died on Sunday, and a man between 75 and 85 years old, who died on Saturday. All were housed at a local hospital, according to the releases.
A total of 12 inmates who who had tested positive for COVID while in Oregon DOC custody have died.
At SRCI, there are currently 410 inmates and 143 staff members who have tested positive for COVID, as of information updated on Sept. 28.
There are 870 total staff and 2,908 total inmates at the facility, according to information received on Sept. 17.
SRCI remains in a Tier 4 status, which means the entire facility is on quarantine. The last known extension of that status was Oct. 16. If there are no other positives at the facility before that date, it would de-escalate to a Tier 3 status.
Only four of the twelve inmates who died that had tested positive for COVID have so far been confirmed by the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner to have died from COVID, including one at SRCI on Aug. 12 and one at the Oregon State Penitentiary on May 20.
The cause of death of an inmate on Aug. 20 at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution was found not to be COVID.
The results for the cause of death for two inmates at EOCI on Aug. 26 have been determined as COVID, according to information received from OSP on Wednesday morning. Results are still pending for deaths at SRCI on Sept. 21, Sept. 25, Sept. 27, Oct. 3, Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.
