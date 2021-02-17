MALHEUR COUNTY
Tuesday’s Risk Level Metrics: Schools and Counties report, posted weekly on the Oregon Health Authority website, shows a continuing decline in both new cases of COVID-19 and test positivity rate in Malheur County. During the two-week period from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, the county recorded 41 new cases and a test positivity rate of 3.9%. The rate of cases was 128 per 100,000 people.
Today’s report was issued during a “warning week,” an opportunity for Oregon counties to prepare for the possibility that they might move to a different level of the state’s risk level system, based on data collected over a two-week period. Changes in risk level occur during “movement weeks.”
Tuesday’s report will not result in a change in Malheur County’s risk level this week; however, continuing declines in new case counts and test positivity rates would enable the county to move out of the ‘extreme risk’ level on Feb. 26.
“With fewer COVID-19 cases and sufficient recent testing, people in Malheur County should feel safer from the risk of coronavirus exposure. We need to continue testing and following precautions to maintain this progress, especially with new virus variants that could increase transmission if we don’t prevent spread,” said Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe.
To date, four cases of infection by a COVID-19 variant have been identified in Oregon. All four cases involve the UK (B.1.1.7) variant. This and two other variants – Brazilian (P.1) and South African (B.1.351) — seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.