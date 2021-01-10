ONTARIO
Oregon Health Authorities are ramping up the efforts to increase the number of Oregonians getting one of the two approved vaccines to fight COVID-19.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said Friday, during a news conference, the goal is to be vaccinating about 12,000 people per day by the end of this week.
Oregon has maintained one of the lowest infection rates and mortality rates in the country, Brown said.
Members of the Oregon National Guard are being enlisted to help with large vaccination efforts, starting this week, providing logistics and vaccination support.
Oregon Health & Science University, in Portland, and other hospitals have been vaccinating harder to reach front line workers, such as home health providers, and mental heath providers, “We continue to look at how we can use every tool we have to swiftly vaccinate Oregonians.”
Allen said distribution priority would go to health care providers that are prepared to vaccinate a large group of people and the Oregon has received a combined 250,100 doses of the two vaccines combined will becoming to the state over this week.
As of Thursday Oregon had vaccinated more than 73,000 people, putting it ahead of California and just behind, Washington, Allen said, and Oregon ranks 37 in the number of vaccine administered. However,” it is not good enough to be in the middle of the pack,” he said. “We need to get very vaccine to every Oregonian.”
Sites scheduled to start receiving the vaccine next week include assisted living facilities and adult foster homes and other similar facilities, Allen said.
Retail pharmacies are also being prepared to administer the vaccines as quickly as possible, he said and these are located throughout the state, in all the counties.
“We expect doses to flow across the state this week.” Allen said.
