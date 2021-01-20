FRUITLAND
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group is scheduling eligible Idaho residents “to receive the COVID-19 vaccine” at its Fruitland Health Plaza Offering according to a news release from the health system received on Wednesday afternoon.
The process requires two steps, the first step is eligibility “according to the Idaho Department of Health plan.” The release states that the state’s “current phase” includes: daycare and K-12 educators, first responders, and healthcare workers.
The second step, once eligibility has been determined, is to schedule an appointment for vaccination at the Fruitland Health Plaza clinic.
“Only Idaho residents in the current eligibility category can schedule for this clinic” and those individuals will need to bring proof of employment or residency in Idaho, insurance information and current driver’s license or state identification.
The release states that there is no cost to the patient for this service, insurance information is for the purpose of billing “for administering the vaccine.”
If a patient is unable to show eligibility, they will need to schedule for a later vaccination clinic.
