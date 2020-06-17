COVID-19 spike tied to church gathering

SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority announced another day of record cases on Tuesday, with 278 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to House Speaker Tina Kotek, many of the cases were linked to a church in Union County which held services prior to the county entering Phase 1. As this is the first time the state has seen more than 200 diagnosed cases in a single day, Kotek says it serves as “another reminder that we need to do all we can to take care of each other.” She says wearing a mask is critically important to stop the spread as well as “a signal to family, friends, and neighbors that you’re doing what you can to take our collective public health seriously.”
New modeling data released by OHA on Friday predicts up to 1,000 new cases per day in the state by July 4. It is noteworthy that as case numbers have spiked, testing of the virus has also increased exponentially each day as part of the state’s reopening plan, which is currently on pause after cases keep spiking.
Case numbers have been steadily on the rise throughout the Western Treasure Valley, as well, causing concern among local health officials.
