COVID-19 restrictions delay opening of CTE center

ONTARIO
One of the newest additions to the Career & Technical Education Center at Ontario’s community college was the lettering that was installed on the outer wall of the facility about a week ago, according to Abby Lee, TVCC vice president of communications. There is no question for the general public now about the name of the building under construction.
The finishing touches of constructing the building are underway and expected to be open in January of 2021. However, there will only be welding courses in the building at that time, as other classes won’t open until spring term.
“Although construction of the new building has been on schedule, a delay in getting furnishing will push-back full opening of the CTE Center until March 2021,” reads an emailed update from Lee on Tuesday afternoon.
“We had planned to have most of the cabinetry and furnishings built through our Building Trades & Construction students at Snake River Correctional Institution, but COVID-19 restrictions have made it impossible for students to currently work on these projects,” Lee wrote.
As a result, the college had to order what they needed to open in spring and officials are “working to get additional items built as time and the programs allow,” according to Lee.
“With class sizes limited and others being taught online, delaying the opening also gives our technology staff additional time to make sure all of the equipment and computer are functioning on day one for students this spring,” she said.
The CTE building will provide space for welding, fabrication, agriculture, natural resources, and industrial manufacturing and controls. It will be paid for by a grant of $3 million from Economic Development Administration, $2.83 million came from the state, plus an additional $975,000 secured by then-Rep. Lynn Findley, as well as a variety of sources.
A community ribbon-cutting event is planned after the center is fully open in March.
