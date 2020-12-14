SALEM
The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 1,048 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, the smallest daily case count in more than two weeks and the lowest death toll in a week.
Cases and hospitalizations have stabilized in Oregon since the beginning of December, hovering at levels just below record highs.
But deaths have been accumulating at a record pace, with more Oregonians dead with COVID-19 in November than in any month of the pandemic. December is shaping up to be similarly grim, even with word that the first batch of vaccines was expected to arrive Monday.
“We will work as quickly as possible to deliver vaccines to the public, starting with frontline health care workers and those who have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Sunday. “Please keep doing your part to keep your family and loved ones safe — wear a mask, stay home when you are sick, and avoid gatherings. Together, we can do this. Hope is on the way.”
The prevalence of infections: State officials reported 1,420 positive tests out of 19,410, equaling a 7.3% positivity rate.
Who’s in the hospital: The state reported 535 Oregonians with confirmed coronavirus infections are currently in the hospital, down 12 from Saturday. Of those, 125 people are in intensive care, down six from Saturday.
Since it began: Oregon has reported 93,853 confirmed or presumed infections and 1,155 deaths, among the lowest totals in the nation. To date, the state has reported electronic lab results for 2,287,574 coronavirus tests.
