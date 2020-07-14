ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department has announced the second and third deaths of county residents associated with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 within a week.
The second victim was a female, in her 80s who tested positive for the virus before her death in a Boise area hospital July 9, according to the release. The third person to die was a male in his 70s, who also tested positive for the virus before his death in a Boise area hospital July 11.
Both had received treatment for COVID-19 after being hospitalized.
Wednesday the Malheur County Court will decide on a request from County Health Department director Sarah Poe regarding adopting temporary restrictions on size social gathering.
Also on Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Corrections reported a total of 102 people at Snake River Correctional Institution have tested positive in connection to an outbreak there. The numbers include Oregon inmates, employees and household members and other employee contacts. The count does not include any Idaho residents, associated with the prison, but are handled by health authorities in Idaho.
As of Monday afternoon, Malheur County had 434 cases of COVID-19, according to the county health department.
