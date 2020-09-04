VALE
A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Meridian man who is facing nearly 20 felony charges after allegedly embezzling from Fry Foods in his position as the head of human resources for the company’s Ontario and Weiser facilities.
On Tuesday, Douglas Wold, who was born in 1972, was indicted on multiple felony charges, including three counts of first degree aggravated theft, three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of first degree theft, three counts of identity theft, two counts of attempting to commit a class B felony, one count of first degree aggravated theft, and four counts of first degree forgery.
A plea hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 2 with Judge Lung Hung.
Wold, who was the head of human resources for Fry Foods in Ontario and Weiser, was arrested on Aug. 19. He was allegedly creating fictitious employees for payroll payments, causing payroll payments for employees who had quit or were terminated and even went so far as to create a fictitious health company he named “Hallo Lallo” to collect a payment for COVID-19 antibody testing.
Prior to his arrest, members of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario Police Department were investigating Wold following a tip from someone at Fry Foods, according to Undersheriff Travis Johnson.
In their investigation, lead by Detective Dan Perkins, the Sheriff’s Office found that if Wold — a felon on parole from Idaho — had cashed the last round of checks, the total of thefts would be over $100,000. Investigators say nearly $40,000 of that was gained through “Halla Lallo,” to intercept payment for COVID-19 antibody testing. Wold allegedly turned in an invoice for $39,995 to Fry Foods for the testing and that invoice was paid in full.
On Aug. 21, Wold posted $10,000 and was released with a condition that he have no contact with Fry Foods.
When asked why Wold, who is already on parole for theft in Idaho, would have been released, Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said in Oregon, everyone is entitled to bail, although arguments can be made in homicide cases.
“I asked the judge to set the bail as high as possible,” Goldthorpe said, adding “It was higher than a lot of felony cases.”
Idaho Department of Correction records show that Wold is on parole in Ada County for arson in the first degree and two counts of grand theft, having been released to supervised parole on March 11, 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.