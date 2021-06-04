PAYETTE COUNTY — A status hearing for a woman accused of stabbing her 66-year-old husband, Donald Gonzalez, in Payette on May 19 has been pushed out to June 28.
Sharon Gonzalez, 63, will be represented by court-appointed Public Defender Matt Thompson, according to arraignment minutes from May 20 that were filed in Payette County Third Judicial District Court.
Gonzalez was taken into custody on the day the crime occurred, and faces a charge of aggravated battery, which is a felony in Idaho.
The stabbing is said to have occurred at the couple’s home.
Police initially responded to a phone call reporting aggravated battery at 10 a.m. Wednesday, after the victim arrived at St. Luke’s in Fruitland to be treated.
Bail was set at $50,000. According to a deputy at the Payette County Jail this morning, Gonzalez is still lodged there.
