Court OKs changes for ambulance providers

VALE — Treasure Valley Paramedics is seeking a way to relieve staffing issues related to paramedics having to remain on call and in Malheur County for $3 an hour during that time they aren’t on the clock.
The issue, according to TVP Attorney Shawn Logan, is that turnover is high since TVP entered into a contract with the county in 2022 that included those provisions.
He provided an update to the Malheur County Court, the county’s governing body, during its meeting on Wednesday, during which time TVP sought to amend the contract.
“Over that time, we’ve had five employees leave,” he said, adding that “thankfully,” they had been replaced.
However, with a lot of staff coming from outside the county, from as far away as Caldwell and other places in the Treasure Valley, “it makes it hard for TVP to hire and retain new employees.”
As such, TVP proposed an amendment that changes things, but “not dramatically,” according to Logan, who attended the meeting with Executive Director Steve Patterson.
The current contract requires three advanced lifesaving ambulances on duty. Logan explained that for the third ambulance, TVP is “relying on Nyssa, at times.”
The proposed change is that if both ALS ambulances from Ontario are called out, they bring Nyssa up and stage it halfway between Nyssa and Ontario at that time. Beyond that, they would rely on mutual aid contracts that are in place with Parma, Weiser and Payette. Additionally, there would be a chase car in place, which would be a Jeep outfitted, lights and a sirens that could stage at any accident or scene where advanced lifesaving skills are required.
County Attorney Stephanie Williams helped draft the proposal.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs asked whether changing the contract would impact the county financially, and Williams indicated it would not. She said that the county does not pay TVP to provide those services, but rather “they just receive maybe some funding or materials or supplies from the Ambulance Service District.”
She also said they had ran it by the advisory board twice and both times members agreed it could be done temporarily or redone at the request of both parties within a year, “whichever comes first.”
Additionally, Williams said that TVP meets quarterly and will ensure that the chase care is permitted by law, adding that the provider in that vehicle would “hopefully” be an advanced lifesaving paramedic, “but may not be.”
Logan said the majority of times it would be a paramedic, or in small cases, an intermediate or advanced EMT that meets requirements.
Williams said the experts agree, “this could be an aleternative.”
The court unanimously agreed to adopting the modified contract.
Advisory board changes
In related news, Ambulance Service Coordinator Jeff Rodgers, with Jordan Valley Ambulance, met with the court to talk about updated bylaws of the ambulance service district advisory board. The only change was that they reduced the number of board members needed for a quorum to five, down from six. He noted that it was a necessary move as sometimes not enough members were present.
Williams said they also changed it to make the doctor on the board a non-voting member, “because it’s hard for him to come to meetings, and will make it easier [for the board] to operate a little bit."
Jordan Valley to sell old ambulance
Additionally, Rodgers said that Jordan Valley has an ambulance it purchased in 2018-19 that the heater and air conditioning is not working on. He said Cone Automotive and Truck was not able to determine where the electrical failure is happening.
As such, they had to go out and get another ambulance, leaving the other one sitting, Rodgers said. They would like to sell the ambulance, but cannot do so because the county’s name is on the title. This was due to the county putting some money toward that purchase years ago. County officials decided that they could sell the ambulance and split the proceeds with the county according to how it was purchased before.
“So if they paid 90%, we’ll take 10% of the proceeds,” Williams explained.
However, it was noted, that they should try to get the highest possible bid on the equipment.
