Court members hear about needs for funds for meal program, hike on landfill fees

VALE — Malheur County Court had a full slate on its agenda for its last meeting on Feb. 23. Among those items was a request for help with a meal delivery program, an update on why the county needs to increase landfill fees, and an update on the Treasure Valley Reload Center.
Meal delivery
Asking for financial assistance for a program that provides home-delivered meals to seniors who are homebound throughout the county were Sandy Shelton and Tom Longoria with Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services.
Executive Director Shelton explained how the program is impacted by ever rising costs — especially food prices, which have impacted the ability to purchase meals for seniors who are homebound.
Longoria, senior program manager who also oversees the Council on Aging’s nutrition program among other duties, explained that demand for the program has been growing rapidly. He said, three years ago they were serving 60 seniors which was well within the capacity of normal funding from federal and state money and local funding and donations. However, in the past two and-half years, he said, the need has escalated.
“Now double the numbers are served in Malheur County, including reaching out to rural locations,” Longoria said. “The budget is not maintaining pace with that number, and we are more dependent on other funds to support what we already have received.”
For the first half of the current fiscal year, 38,000 meals have already been served, which is expected to remain consistent throughout the year.
Costs have gone up by about $1 per meal, and that is why the agency is reaching out to all resources to find more.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs asked whether there was funding from COVID-19 relief funds. Longoria said the program had benefited from such funding in the first year, which allowed them to reach a peak of serving 180 seniors and was supplemented again this year by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. While that amounts is beneficial, Longoria said it still leaves a substantial gap.
Jacobs said he recognized rising costs and stated that when the budget comes up in April, the court would have to take a look then and see if any funds are available.
Longoria said he realized the budget process was just beginning, but said “we would appreciate anything in current year funding, but recognize it may be well spoken for.”
Commissioner Don Hodge said he appreciated the letter and explanation and Judge Dan Joyce said they court would take it under advisement and see if they could find room in the budget.
Landfill fees
It won’t likely happen until July 1, and a public hearing will be needed between now and May, but it is likely that Malheur County residents will see an increase on fees to use the landfill this year.
The court gave the go ahead to Environmental Health Director Craig Geddes to get the ball rolling for the public hearing and to reach out to Vale and Ontario to let them know as it would likely spur them to adjust their respective pricing models.
The impetus for the rate hike was a new las passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 at the recommendation of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. That law requires landfills to have an air quality permit and will cots about $8,500 a year, with an added initial application fee of $10,000 in the first year, Geddes explained to the County Court.
Another reason was the recent loss of about $50,000 in revenue from FOX Sanitation, which was serving the Parma area, switching to another county landfill in Idaho.
For the 2021 calendar year, the landfill was about $30,000 short on revenues. Geddes said fees have been kept low so that it pays for itself and isn’t a money maker. However, with the new costs, he proposed an increase on fees of 15% across the board, as well as hiking the minimum charge from $4 up to $10 for the first 720 pounds and $28 per ton after that. Geddes said this puts the county in line with other landfills in the area, but still slightly lower. He further noted that in his 11 years, there had not been any increases.
Hodge asked whether the landfill took drip irrigation tape noting there was “a lot out there”, to which Geddes said no. He said there were two problems with it, one was that it was previously putting them over the limit (which was no longer an issue, having lost FOX sanitation which was bumping the landfill up to 20 tons per day). The other was that “it is a nightmare to handle when compacting.”
Hodge asked whether the drip tape would decompose in a thousand years, to which Geddes responded the only way to deal with it was through recycling. In a phone interview later, he said his understanding was that it is the most efficient way to water crops — especially onions.
Reload center and economic development
In an update on the Treasure Valley Reload Center, Malheur County Economic Development Director Greg Smith said the project is moving forward. Recent work has included demolition of a building and work on the base for the rail line and roads.
He stated that Railworks was awarded the second contract and that work was estimated to begin at the end of April when building material is expected to arrive. He noted that another bid for a contractor was being advertised currently with an estimated award near the end of April.
Up next is working with the engineering team on utility development, and has included conversations with Farmers Mutual Telephone and the city of Nyssa about fiber layout to the industrial location and how it could be worked out as “fiber can become quite expensive.” Among issues to figure out is if the farmers can share the reload center’s utility ditch and if they do, how their water and sewer won’t be disrupted while the fiber optic cable is installed.
Marketing the reload center was another point Smith talked about stating that a recent meeting with a firm could potentially lead to getting it into a national Real Estate database.
“One thing we hear is with the excessive growth in Boise, folks are inquiring more and more about Malheur County,” he said.
On the economic development front, Smith noted that the recent “generational passing on” of Owyhee Grocery, noting his office will assist with future plans for growth.
On the legislative front, Smith said the county was “extraordinarily well served by Findley and Owens.” He said the Speaker had appointed Findley and Smith along with two others to a special work group to distribute $100 million to rural Oregon, “and I know Findley is working diligently to ensure Malhuer County has a portion of those tax dollars return back to you.”
A query about whether the County Court would provide funding for Smith to attend a business trade show in Oregon went unanswered during the meting, with Joyce saying “we’ll let you know.”
The County Court was set to meet at 9 a.m. this morning. Agenda items include an overview of the Building Department’s website and multiple business items, including a personal service contract with Valley Family Health Care for School Based Mental Health Services.
