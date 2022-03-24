PAYETTE — A hearing slated for Wednesday in ongoing court cases for what officials dubbed “a hazing” in October of 2021 was vacated. This was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by an official at the Payette County Magistrate Court.
The hazing case involves players on Fruitland High School’s football team. Nine varsity players are accused of taking three of their junior varsity peers to a remote area and tying them to a fence. They purportedly went so far as to shock one victim with a dog shock collar.
Two of the nine defendants, Kaden Mills and Aden Simmons, were adults at the time of the incident. As such, the newspaper has been working on obtaining records related to the case — even seeking a redacted version of the original complaint filed.
Charges were filed on the case in November of 2021. Following that, the newspaper repeatedly sought more information about the case including names of adults, but were told by court officials that the records had been “sealed.” On Jan. 31, Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke finally released the names of the adults in the case and details of the charges he filed in November; however, he did not clarify further questions about whether the records were permanently sealed.
On Feb. 3, the newspaper again sought information about the records, and on Feb. 9, Duke replied that the case had been sealed, “at least temporarily,” on a motion of the state. He further stated that a judge would have to grant a motion to unseal a portion of the record. A follow-up question to clarify how long “temporary” was and who the judge was that sealed the records was not returned.
After repeated requests to learn more about the sealed documents, on March 3 the newspaper sent a formal public records request to Duke. He replied on March 7.
He said the issue of how long the records will be sealed had not been taken up yet, and that the judge handling the case is Judge Brian Lee. Duke further said he didn’t know whether Lee would keep the records sealed.
When asked whether the hearings for the adult defendants were public, Duke said he could not recall, but did not believe so. He directed the newspaper back to the court to check for dates, providing case numbers for Mills and Simmons. Mills is facing charges of hazing, sexual battery and false imprisonment. Simmons is facing charges of hazing, battery and false imprisonment.
On March 14, a court official confirmed that Mills’ next appearance was set for March 23. Although that hearing was vacated, his next scheduled court dates are April 19 and June 3 for status conferences to determine whether he will go to a jury trial.
Simmons has a pre-trial appearance on April 20.
A representative at Lee’s office said usually when records are temporarily sealed, it is until the case is officially closed.
The only information that has been publicly released about the initial complaint was from Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech. He said the event happened after a junior varsity game on Oct. 14, with the varsity players taking the younger players out to eat at a restaurant in Ontario. After that, the older players allegedly drove the victims to Birding Island South, outside of New Plymouth, tying the younger players to a fence, and shocking one of them with a dog collar. Creech said the complaint states that the varsity players then removed the restraints and returned the younger football players to the high school.
